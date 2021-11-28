Samsung will increase tablet production by 6% in 2022, double the amount it increased from production this year.

The teleworking has become the norm Due to the global health situation, and this has meant that electronic devices that were in the doldrums such as tablets have increased their sales in recent months.

Large companies, to succeed in the market, must anticipate events, and Samsung will double its tablet production in 2022 versus what they increased this year, and they have a reason for it.

This is because, despite the fact that vaccines have proven their efficiency, the new variants of the coronavirus do not predict a return to normality in the coming months, which will continue to intensify teleworking and the purchase of these devices.

This is stated in a report published by TheElec, where Samsung is expected to increase the production of Galaxy Tab devices by 6% in 2022.

However they hope to distribute 34 million Galaxy Tab devices in 2022, which would represent an increase of 6% compared to the distributions of this year. This year Samsung has shipped 32 million Galaxy Tab, improving its 2020 record.

The report adds that Samsung will produce 400,000 units of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 900,000 units of the Galaxy Tab S8 + and 1.2 million of the Galaxy Tab S8 from the first quarter of 2022. Also the South Koreans, in the first quarter, would begin the production of 11 million models Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

They also comment that, as of the third quarter of 2022, 1.6 million units of Galaxy Tab S8 Lite would be manufactured.

In this way it is likely that we will find many more units of Samsung tablets throughout the coming year in stores to meet the demand of those people who bet on telecommuting.