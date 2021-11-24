EFE.- Samsung announced on Tuesday that it will build a new advanced chip plant in the state of Texas (USA), in which will invest 17,000 million dollars.

The plant will be located in the town of Taylor, about 50 kilometers from the city of Austin, where Samsung already has a semiconductor plant.

The new plant will be larger than the one in Austin and will employ up to 2,000 people.

Samsung said in a statement that there will produce advanced processors for applications in areas such as mobility, 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Plant will not start producing chips until the second half of 2024 so it will not alleviate the semiconductor crisis that grips the North American automobile sector, among other industrial sectors, and that has forced a reduction in the number of vehicles to be manufactured this year.

The Administration of US President Joe Biden has made increasing local semiconductor production a national priority to reduce dependence on chips from abroad and prevent a repeat of this year’s supply crisis.

The US Senate has approved a plan to allocate $ 52 billion in grants for the construction of new chip production plants.

As noted by the Semiconductor Industry Association, which groups together the country’s semiprocessor producers, the global share of chip production in the United States has dropped from 37% in 1990 to 12% today.

The vice president of the board of directors and CEO of Samsung Electronics, Kinam Kim, stated that the increased production capacity that Taylor will provide will allow the South Korean company to “better serve the needs” of its customers and “contribute to the stability of the global supply chain. semiconductor supply ”.

