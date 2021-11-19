In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The smartwatch sector is heating up with the battle between Samsung and Apple , although the former of these two brands now has a truly unbeatable offering.

Good news for all those who want to buy a smartwatch and do not have an iPhone, and that is the best of the alternatives to the Apple Watch has just gone down and a lot of price in Amazon, which already anticipates thousands of Black Friday offers.

We are talking, as you probably already know, about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is on sale in two of its versions: the 40mm one, which happens to cost only 199 euros; the other is 42mm in diameter, which it costs 288 euros.



The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s smartwatch more focused on sports. It has a tactile digital bezel and has 90 sports monitoring, as well as IP68 certification and WearOS system.

In both cases, it is a first-rate smartwatch, with many features that place it at the forefront of the sector, such as the ability to measure body composition or NFC to make mobile payments with Samsung Pay.

As we have been able to carry out the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we can confirm that it fully complies in all aspects, such as battery, screen quality and especially sensor precision.

It fairly accurately measures values ​​such as heart rate or sleep quality, but also sports parameters if you use it for running, cycling or even swimming. That makes it a great watch for runners who want to own a smartwatch outside of Garmin’s monopoly in the industry.

For the 199 euros that it costs right now, it is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches of 2021, especially since it is extraordinarily cheap, practically half of what an Apple Watch would cost you.

Of course, it should be noted that this offer has limited units, like all. It is already reduced in price a week before Black Friday, so if it sells at a good pace, it may not arrive alive until next Friday the 26th.

Shipping is free, as is almost always on Amazon on orders of 29 euros or more. If you want it to get to you faster, you can simply sign up for the one-month free trial of Amazon Prime, if you haven’t already.