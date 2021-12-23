The update to Android 12 with One UI 4 on compatible Samsung devices has been withdrawn due to an incompatibility problem with Google services.

Having the mobile always updated is something essential for any user. And, is that, having the latest version of Google’s operating system we access all the improvements and additions that come with this new version of software. What happens is that many manufacturers have a layer of customization.

This layer of customization tends to sit on top of Android and often doesn’t add much to the overall software. In the case of Samsung this layer is called One UI and for many users it is one of the most complete customization layers that exist, while for others what happens is that it lacks additions.

Regardless of the opinion of each one, the noteworthy thing is that Samsung has been doing very well lately in terms of updates. What happens is that it seems that the rush is bad and what has happened is that the update to One UI 4 and Android 12 has had to stop due to a few errors.

The measure that Samsung has taken has been to stop the update to Android 12 and One UI 4. This stop in the update will allow to identify the error in the best possible way. This version of Android and One UI had been available for the Galaxy S21 family, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

What is known about the error is that some of the terminals that update to Android 12 and One UI 4 began to have problems when using Google Play. The problem is not specifically known, but what has been seen is that the terminals presented an incompatibility with this Google feature.

At the moment it is best to wait for Samsung to launch the update for its devices again, although this may take some time. Of course, if you have updated and your mobiles begin to present a problem; it is best to find a way to revert to the version previous Android.