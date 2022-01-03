Samsung is one of the leading companies in the monitor market, and wants to strengthen its position this new year with the launch of two new models.

CES 2022 It starts tomorrow, Monday, but some companies are already announcing the products they will present.

It is the case of Samsung, which has shown two new PC monitors that integrate interesting news.

Its about Samsung Smart Monitor M8, and the curved monitor Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. You can see them in the opening photo of the news.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a 32-inch monitor with 4K resolution and built-in remote control.

So basically can be used as a television for a room or the kitchen, if desired.

Is a ultra-thin monitor only 11.4 mm thick, which has one SlimFit camera (sold separately) that is attached to the monitor by magnetism, as reported The Verge.

One of its most curious features, although it is not new in Samsung monitors, is that it integrates the software SmartThings which enables control all household devices directly from the monitor.

Thermostats, speakers, appliances, smart plugs, and any other Internet of Things device that is compatible with Samsung SmartThings.

It will also include a Game Mode that will allow streaming and play in the cloud from different services, without the need for additional hardware.

Samsung has not revealed more technical characteristics, it reserves them for CES 2022.

The other monitor presented today is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 with a smaller size than its predecessors, to lower the price and use it in smaller spaces.

Is about a 32-inch curved monitor with 4K resolution and 1000R curvature, one of the most pronounced.

Use technology Quantum Mini-LEDs with a brightness of up to 2,000 nits. Is the first monitor in history with 4K resolution at 240 Hz and a response time of 1 ms.

It is also compatible with the variable framerate they offer AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync.

We will have more data in CES 2022. Both models will be marketed throughout the year.