Samsung presented the new Galaxy A52s 5G and we tell you everything that makes this new cell phone different from the rest of the family. Read everything In this note!

Samsung Argentina presented the new Galaxy A52s 5G, a renewed version of one of its best-selling models in recent years with improved performance. The Galaxy A52s 5G has 5G technology, a sharp screen, modern design, great autonomy and a high resolution camera to capture unforgettable moments.

The Galaxy A52s 5G it maintains most of the specs of its predecessors, but has some great improvements. The device has Quadruple 64 MP + 12 (UW) MP + 5 (T) MP + 5 (M) MP rear camera, a 32MP front camera and Optical Image Stabilizer for sharp, clear photos all day long. Furthermore, with the Galaxy A52s 5G can be achieved selfies quality as well as adjusting the depth of field of the photos.

The cell phone has a IP67 rating against water and dust, allowing it to be submerged in up to 1 meter of fresh water for 30 minutes. And after this, you can calmly use the cell phone even if it is wet. Regarding the battery, the equipment contains one of 4500mAh, which comes with a 25W fast charging charger.

Regarding the hardware of the device, the Galaxy A52s 5G has a screen of 6.5 ”FHD + Super AMOLED (120Hz) Infinity-O Display, a 6GB RAM and 128GB RAMPlus internal storage. Your processor is SDM778G Octa-core 2.4Ghz + 1.8Ghz. Plus, powerful, immersive sound with Dolby Atmos offering a unique audio experience without headphones. It has fingerprint unlock on display (FOD), technology NFC and One UI 3.1 user interface designed for better interaction.

The 5G technology not yet available in Argentina, but the arrival of it to the country is imminent. The 5G It is likely to revolutionize the connectivity of large cities and rural areas. It will also enable autonomous vehicles, remote surgeries, smart cities and other advances, as well as generate changes in the daily lives of users with more quality, speed, security and connectivity in their devices.

Samsung aims to offer devices that have the ability to connect to this new technology and the Galaxy A52s 5G it’s just one of them. The cell phone brings together advanced image, sound and screen resources so that people can take better advantage of the benefits of the new network. The Galaxy A52s 5G is now available in the colors Awesome Black and Awesome White, and you can get it in the Samsung Argentina e-shop or in official stores at a suggested price of $ 74,999.

Share it with whoever you want