Samsung made the announcement of its new RAM memories LPDDR5X, and ensures that its 64 GB per chip will be used in future smartphones, as well as servers, cars and also in the metaverse.

Although they do not explain how RAM will help to enter the metaverse, it can be assumed that thanks to the improvements, it will make devices faster and more resistant to this new technology.

What’s New with the LPDDR5X

Photo: Samsung

Samsung it also promises some real improvements in speed and power usage. They ensure that the LPDDR5X it will have processing speeds 1.3 times faster than the previous generation.

With an initial manufacturing process of 14 nanometers and an energy saving of 20%, the South Korean brand aims with this new RAM towards 5G technology and artificial intelligence as something within the reach of our smartphones.

Increasing the maximum capacity is also an improvement that incorporates Samsung and that will allow memories of up to 64 GB in a single module.

With the level of processing and energy savings that announces Samsung, could help the development of headsets for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality that have integrated processors.

Although in the press release they do not specify when the LPDDR5X for manufacturers (Samsung included), it is speculated that they could start to appear on devices around 2023.

With this update, a really marked generational leap will not be noticed between the devices with LPDDR5 that they use LPDDR5XHowever, it is these types of improvements that help devices evolve between generations.