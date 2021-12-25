Samsung Pay says goodbye to Mexico, banks say it will stop working in June

In January 2018 Samsung launched its platform in Mexico Samsung Pay with which he sought to revolutionize the use of cards and payment, However, after just over three years the South Korean will stop offering this service in the country, almost on par with the arrival of Apple Pay in the country.

Although the smartphone manufacturer has not made the official announcement, Banks like Scotiabank have begun to send messages to some customers warning that the application will stop workingTherefore, as of July 1, they will no longer be able to do operations.

While Jun Mexican bank confirmed to Forbes Mexico that the payment platform would stop working in the country on June 30.

“Samsung Pay announced a few months ago its exit from the Mexican market, this will happen in June. Until that date, we continue to have the functionality available for our cardholders on their Samsung devices, ”the bank indicated.

According to information from the South Korean, in January 2019 the platform had 430 thousand registered users in Mexico in its first year of operation, thus leading it leads the mobile payments market.

“Since its launch on January 26, 2018, Samsung Pay has positioned itself as the leader in mobile payment services by being an easy, secure and accepted platform almost anywhere that supports credit or debit card payments,” reported in its HS Jo, who presided over Samsung in the country.

At par, Apple enabled its Apple Pay payment platform in Mexico on Tuesday, Where it will be compatible with credit and debit cards issued by American Express and Mastercard, with banks such as Citibanamex, Banorte and soon Inbursa.

What means of payment do Mexicans use?

According to the “Telephone survey 2020: means of payment during the pandemic” made by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), andhe last year Mexicans reduced the use of cash when paying, opting for alternatives such as digital media.

The study indicates that before the coronavirus 93% of people used cash, but today it is only 86%; but debit and credit card payments have also decreased, from 28 to 26% and from 14 to 11%, respectively.

But nevertheless, transfers via the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI) increased from 0.5 to 4% among the people consulted; while CoDi increased 0 to 1 percent, a platform recently launched by Banxico and the banks in the country to make payments via QR codes and reduce the use of cash.

Central bank data indicate that, Until February 22, CoDi had 7 million 830 thousand 665 validated accounts, of which 63% were clients of BBVA, 15% of Bancoppel, 12% of Citibanamex and the remaining 10% of other financial institutions.

However, of those more than 7 million activated accounts, only 425 thousand 325 have made a payment through the platform and 366 thousand 834 have received a payment.

In total, through CoDi, 1 million, 677 thousand 008 operations have been carried out since its launch, which add up to an amount of 1,393.5 million pesos so far.

In October of last year, the president of the Banco de México Association (ABM), Luis Niño de Rivera, explained that the platform’s operation has been relatively lagged due to the confinement, which has not allowed it to grow at the speed they wanted the number of establishments that accept it.

* This note was originally published on February 24, 2021.

