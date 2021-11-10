Samsung takes advantage of the controversy and makes fun of Apple again.

Just a few weeks ago Apple launched a controversial new product by surprise in its online store that has accumulated many ‘memes’ on social networks. It is a small cleaning cloth designed to clean the screens of all your Apple products. AND Samsung has not missed the opportunity to make fun, once again, of Apple.

We have seen on several occasions how Samsung made fun of Apple and its users in other advertising campaigns, so it is something that no longer surprises us. In this case, and given the controversy about Apple’s cleaning cloth and its cost of 25 euros, Samsung has decided to give a very similar one to his clients.

As revealed by the forum GalaxyClub, Samsung has started a campaign in Germany by which gift a cleaning cloth to owners of a Samsung Galaxy. Any user can sign up no matter what device they have, from the Galaxy A52s or Galaxy S21 to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as the older and cheaper models.

Samsung also has its cleaning cloth, but at the moment it is free

Apple’s cleaning cloth measures 16 by 16 centimeters and costs 25 euros. The one offered by Samsung wins the comparison, since it measures 25 by 25 centimeters, it is 50% larger, and, in addition, it is 25 euros cheaper.

Samsung once again copies itself (shamelessly) from Apple and an iOS 15 feature

For now, the campaign is limited to Germany and we do not know your Samsung will give away cleaning cloths in the future in other places. While it is true that due to Samsung’s history of teasing first and then following in Apple’s footsteps, the Korean company may at some point start selling its own cleaning cloth as well.

