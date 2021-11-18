Black Friday is still a few days away, but we’ve been seeing how for a few weeks many dealers and brands have decided to get ahead and start activating your offers. Realme, for example, has had special prices for some phones for more than a week.

Samsung is another of the manufacturers that has not wanted to wait for the 26th and has already launched its Black Friday 2021. During this week, the South Korean company has begun to offer promotions on your website both in Galaxy devices and in televisions, sound bars, monitors and household appliances.

Up to 32% discount on the official price

Since last Monday 15 and until next November 29, users who purchase Galaxy devices during this Black Friday will be able to access good discounts on the official price of some selected Galaxy products. Some examples are:

The new folding smartphones from the company: the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will have an additional refund of 100 euros when you deliver your old Samsung device and will come with a Galaxy Buds2 as a gift.

The devices of the S21 5G series: the Galaxy S21 5G drops to 799 euros (60 euros discount) and brings some Galaxy Buds2 as a gift on selected dates; the Galaxy S21 + stays at 799 euros (260 euros discount) and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is reduced to 1,099 euros (160 euros discount).

The Samsung Galaxy S20 SE : the 4G version stays at 499 euros (160 euros discount) and the 5G version of the S20 SE drops to 649 euros (110 euros discount).

Tablets : the Galaxy Tab S7 stays at 599 euros for the WiFi model and 699 euros for the one with 4G (100 euros discount on both); the Galaxy Tab S7 + WiFi costs 789 euros (110 euros discount) and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G drops to 599 euros (50 euros discount).

Smart Watches : the Galaxy Watch4 has a 60 euro discount on various models.

Headphones: the Galaxy Buds Pro drop to 149.90 euros (90 euros discount).

In addition, Samsung has confirmed that any product purchased from its online store during this period will be delivered free of charge (without shipping costs) and will allow you to qualify for financing of up to 36 months.

And if what you buy is a television, a sound bar or an appliance, apart from the discounts, the company offers the free delivery, commissioning and collection service previous device or appliance.

More information | Samsung