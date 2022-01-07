After announcing the incorporation of a platform dedicated to NFTs in its televisions, the electronics giant Samsung opens this Thursday a space in the metaverse of Decentraland (MANA).

Following the model of the company’s flagship store in New York, Samsung 837X is an immersive space divided into three areas: the Theater of Connectivity, where the brand’s novelties will be presented at the electronics fair CES 2022), the Forest of Sustainability, a virtual forest environment that reflects the company’s sustainability initiatives and, finally, the Personalization Space, which will host a mixed reality party organized by DJ Gamma Vibes directly from the physical store 837, accessible to all Decentraland users through the metaversa platform.

Users will be able to participate in challenges in the Theater of Connectivity and the Forest of Sustainability to earn 837X badges in the form of NFTs. Those who own the NFTs can automatically win one of three limited collections of “wearables” that their avatars can wear in Decentraland. There will be 10 mythical NFTs, 100 legendary NFTs and 727 epic NFTs. Winners will be announced starting January 7.

Samsung’s space in Decentraland will be limited in duration. In the press release, the company said it has plans to promote new experiences on other metaverse platforms in the future, promoting different experiences for users.

Among the electronics giants, Samsung is leading the way in integrating with the cryptocurrency community. In addition to experimenting with the metaverse and supporting NFTs in its 2022 line of smart TVs, the company’s Galaxy phones already come standard with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app, which allows users to connect directly with cryptocurrency digital wallets created by other developers.

The news appears to have given MANA a boost at a time when the market, and especially metaverse-pegged tokens, are undergoing severe corrections. Since the news broke, MANA has racked up gains of more than 8% and is currently trading at $ 3.27, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Decentraland’s performance in the last 24 hours. Source: CoinMarketCap

In the same period, Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND) and Gala Games (GALA) registered a devaluation of 17%, 14% and 18%, respectively, also according to CoinMarketCap.