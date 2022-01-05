After much waiting, Samsung finally presented the S21 FE 5G just a few hours before CES 2022. We tell you all the info Here!

In February of last year, we got to know the Samsung S21 and fans were eager to know when his younger brother, the S21 FE. After almost a year, just a few hours from the CES 2022, Samsung I finally announce the arrival of the S21 FE 5G, which offers all of the fan-favorite features of S21.

The S21 FE 5G has a design quite similar to S21 (with a bit of A series). We have the frame Contour-Cut typical and fan favorite that integrates into the camera housing. The cell phone comes in four new colors: Olive, Lavander, White and Graphite, which have a hazy finish. And the casing is made of 7.9 mm thick, so it fits easily into any pocket.

As for the processor, the S21 FE comes equipped with the latest ultra-fast application processor from Galaxy, the Exynos 2100. The tactile response rate is 240Hz, and the refresh rate is 120Hz on a screen Dynamic AMOLED 2X.

As for the battery, it is designed to last all day. The battery of the S21 FE is 4500mAh and comes with a capacity of 25W load, with which you can charge the battery up to more than 50% in 30 minutes. But the most interesting of the Samsung are his cameras and the S21 FE it is not far behind. The front camera offers us some 32 MP to be able to get us out selfies in the best quality. As for its rear cameras, we find ourselves in front of three lenses: one of 12MP with aperture of ƒ / 1.8 (the wide lens), the second of 12 MP with aperture of ƒ / 2.2 (the ultra wide one) and finally the 8MP with an aperture of ƒ / 2.4 and 3x optical zoom (telephoto ).

Finally, we have access to the Samsung One UI 4, where you can project your ideal mobile experience that adapts to all your needs. And, at the same time, it allows you to personalize the cell phone to your liking. The Samsung S21 FE 5G will be available from January 11 this year and can be purchased at Samsung’s official website, in telephone line companies and in selected stores. The availability of the device will vary according to the market but it is expected to arrive in Argentina in the short term, with a date and price to be confirmed.

