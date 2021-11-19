Samsung has plans to move to MediaTek in the high-end

It seems that the new beast of MediaTek has made Samsung think. Yesterday MediaTek launched its new processor high-end star for the 2022 season. This chip is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, a processor manufactured in 4 nm by TSMC that could have one of the best architectures on the market in terms of efficiency and performance. This new high-end processor could be making Samsung consider using it in a smartphone top sometime in 2022.

MediaTek is no longer what it used to be in the high-end

Over the past two years MediaTek has demonstrated that it has sufficient resources to deal with Qualcomm, Kirin and Exynos. Processors like the Dimensity 1200 are at the top of the table, offer more attractive prices for manufacturers and have a very interesting performance.

Throughout 2020 MediaTek sold more mobile processors that QualcommTherefore, more and more manufacturers and models trust the company to provide their smartphones with good performance. In 2022 we could see how MediaTek manages to enter the high-end premium from Samsung.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000, the new high-end beast

The new Dimensity 9000 chip is manufactured in 4 nm by TSMC. According to experts, the manufacturing process of this company is more advanced and efficient than that of Samsung itself. For this reason, the Korean company would have considered the use of the processor in one of its star mobiles of 2022.

The processor core distribution is as follows: 1 Cortex-X2 core at 3.05 GHz, 3 Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85 GHz and 4 Cortex-A510 cores at 1.8 GHz. The GPU for graphics is at charge of an ARM Mali-G710 with 10 cores at 810 MHz. This configuration and its new architecture equates it, on paper, to the Apple A15 Bionic.

Supports 4K recording up to 120 fps, displays with up to 180 Hz refresh rate, cameras up to 320 MP, 8K videos and the most advanced WiFi and data network protocols. MediaTek has created a veritable beast that could surprise other chipmakers in 2022.

If Samsung will use this MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or not is something that at the moment we do not know.