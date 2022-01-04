As is customary in the technology industry at this time, CES 2022 is in full swing, with major brands presenting their next products for this new year. As a result of the above, Samsung has presented “Gaming Hub”, its new video game platform which will be present in some televisions of the 2022 line, although without support signals for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Through its official website and during the CES, Samsung has presented its new Smart TVs that will be delivered this year to compete and seek to win the market with their new features. Among the many new features that they incorporate such as a new processor and operating system, is the new application called Gaming Hub, a game launcher that will have the classic streaming game applications available to its users.

Samsung Gaming Hub platform to launch in 2022, but with no signs of support for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Gaming Hub, as Samsung has wanted to call it, is a direct access application that will contain streaming game applications, so that the user can play directly on their television, with full support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Apps like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik’s cloud gaming service, will be present at the launch on the brand’s televisions, although lacking a great service, Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Despite the good relations that Samsung and Xbox currently have, there may be several reasons why Xbox Cloud Gaming has not been added to the new line of televisions at launch. Possibly one of the most successful reasons is the absence of an application as such from the Microsoft service, which would make it impossible to launch it directly from the television browser. We will have to wait and see if the Xbox cloud actually ends up reaching Samsung, but given how the market is, the inclusion of Game Pass would be a success and sales boost for Samsung.

