Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip combined, the new folding smartphone that Samsung could be preparing

Certainly something he has focused on Samsung in recent years it is in the creation of smartphones folding, making great strides in that sector.

With the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 3, Samsung It shows the capacity for innovation, however, creativity does not end there since they could be preparing a new folding model.

A foldable phone that combines existing models

But what would this new model look like? According to leaks, this smartphone would have a hinge that opens and closes horizontally, as in the Z Flip, but unlike this, it would be large, like the Z Fold.

Photo: LetsGoDigital

In this way, the South Korean brand plans to maintain the sales momentum that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 represented for this sector of users looking for a folding high-end.

As for the name, Samsung It still does not detail something about it but as it is already common in the company, surely there will be the Z that catalogs the devices folding.

The images we have available were recreations of LetsGoDigital according to the patents that Samsung requested, so the final model of the phone folding it could vary when it comes to store catalogs.

Photo: LetsGoDigital

In the patents, later converted into 3D illustrations, a hole in the screen for the front camera is not indicated, so it can be inferred that the lens will be at the bottom of the screen.

The new form of this device folding It will be very useful when using it, however, let’s not forget that it is a patent, so there are possibilities, both of seeing it soon in stores, and that it will never see the light of day.