As you know, Samsung’s folding mobile arrived in stores at the end of August, with a price of 1,089 euros, which in itself was quite good to talk about a terminal of this type. But now we can buy it on Amazon for only 867 euros Yes, it is money, but little if we take into account what we are buying with it.

It is also true that today when it comes to buying a folding mobile, you have to pay a price well above what we invest in a normal mobile, but today we look at this great offer of the Flip, since we can buy it practically at iPhone 13 mini price, and although the comparisons are odious, where is it going to give.

It is the black version with 128GB of internal storage, as well as 8GB of RAM. Of course, the only bad thing is that we have to add 19.99 euros of shipping, even if we are Prime customers.

The coolest mobile of the moment

There is no doubt that if we want to surprise others and enjoy a powerful phone in a very compact bottle, our mobile is this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. A terminal that has a 6.7-inch folding screen, with Full HD + resolution, AMOLED technology and 120HZ refresh rate, compatible with HDR10 +. Come on, the best we can hope for on a screen and also foldable. It also has a secondary screen of 1.9 inches, Super AMOLED, with a resolution of 260 × 512 pixels, with which we can see notifications and messages at a glance.

It has the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, which gives us 5G in addition to very speed. The camera is dual, with two 12 megapixel sensors, one of them ultra wide angle. The front camera for selfies has a resolution of 10 megapixels. The rear camera can record video in 4K. The battery it has is smaller than usual, for obvious reasons of space, being compatible with 15W fast charging, this being perhaps one of the most improvable sections of this phone.

The fingerprint reader has it on the side, it has Wifi 6, as well as Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector. It has Android 11 under the One UI 3.1 layer. In short, a whole mobile candy that we can buy cheaper than ever just a few months after being launched.