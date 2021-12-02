And it is that, under this beautiful shell, the phones of the brand founded in South Korea, have the highest security features thanks to Samsung Knox Vault. It is a completely free security platform that is installed on Samsung phones. Its objective is to protect the owner of the mobile from cyberattacks, and even protect their information in case of theft … Now we will see how.

Remember that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 can bend thanks to a glass type special that is so folding like a hair. It is as comfortable and useful as it is beautiful to look at; And do not be afraid to bend it, because you can do it as many times as you want without fear that it will end up deforming or breaking. This screen is a true wonder.

The Z Flip3 revolutionizes the mobile market by being a foldable mobile that even contains 5G. These smartphones have a unique design in the entire market, with Samsung being the first company to achieve the milestone of launching the first folding mobile. They allow you to use several applications at the same time through its functional design on its 7.6-inch unfolded screen, which becomes 6.2 inches when folded. Among its benefits, we can read, view videos, navigate, photos, and everything at the same time, on a unique (and comfortable) screen in the world.

Knox Vault, to understand it, is a combination of hardware and software integrated into your Samsung, whose main objective is to protect you. They are a group of processors that have absolutely nothing to do with the main mobile processor, that work for and for security, encrypting, protecting information, photos …

An expert from MovilZona explains it to us very clearly:

How Knox Vault Works

Through the processor, it encrypts the most sensitive data and even protects this information from any physical attack (imagine that it is stolen, destroyed … No one will be able to access this information in any way). To do this, it uses a cryptographic algorithm to prevent attacks.

This chip or processor isolates and stores all the information that you have saved on your Samsung phone and prevents any leakage of the device, either through cyberattacks, or attempted theft of information through the same mobile. One of the keys to this processor is that it is not connected to the Android operating system.

But how do you do it?

The data is encrypted through the Secure Folder, which is where you store photos, pins, passwords, fingerprints or links reach the processor and then that data is transferred through the Knox Vault protocol, to the Knox Vault processor, transmitted in a safe way. All the data accumulated in that processor is isolated from the entire Android system and is encrypted in that small processor.

If the processor detects that someone is trying to alter the data on the phone through a voltage attack, a change in temperature, or because someone has reached it after removing the cover, Knox Vault crashes, as well as crashes with software attacks. remote. Therefore, it can protect against leaks of passwords or biometric information, among many other data that you want to protect.

Knox Vault, in short, is a marvel of smartphone engineering that will keep you safe from any type of attack, as you have seen through these lines. And it also comes by default on the mobile! So you will not have to install or configure absolutely anything, they are all comforts.