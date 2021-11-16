While Samsung is working alongside Google to push the Wear OS operating system, the company seems not to forget about its smartwatches with Tizen. If you have a Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, Watch Active 2 or Watch 3 get ready to receive new features through an update.

The first of the novelties is the fall detection. This function comes with the possibility of configuring different levels of sensitivity and even working if a person is standing still. If a fall is detected, the watch will automatically send an emergency notification to the selected contacts.

This feature can be very useful for those who do physical activities. It can also help ensure the safety of older people. In any case, if the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 detect a fall, the alert to contacts can help the affected person receive assistance as soon as possible.

Credit: Samsung

Another function has to do precisely with physical activity. Group Challenge It will allow you to exercise with friends, no matter how far away they are. Samsung explains that you can invite them to a group challenge and keep track of the team competition, all from the smartwatch.

Finally, the South Korean firm points out that 10 new faces of the Galaxy Watch 4 they will also reach older watches with Tizen. These are colorful designs that will allow a greater degree of customization. If you touch the clock face you can choose the background color, the text or different animals.

While drop detection will arrive exclusively for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3, it is unclear if the Group Challenge and the 10 new dials will reach all the mentioned Tizen models or just a few as the company has not specified it in its Press release.

Credit: Samsung

With your Galaxy Watch linked to your device, go to the Galaxy Wearable application and click on Beginning. Then tap on Watch software update. The app will immediately connect to Samsung’s servers to check for an update.

If the update is already available, the button will be displayed Download and install. Tap it to start the process.

On some Galaxy Watch, you will have to press About the watch or About device to access the software update menu.