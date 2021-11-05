Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: style, health and a growing ecosystem with Google

The smartphone market is vast, but so is the world of smartwatches, which has grown by leaps and bounds over the years thanks to strong competition from brands such as Apple, Garmin, Xiaiomi and Samsung. At present, many more companies that have entered the smart watch market, but there are these four that remain within the top 5 that offer greater benefits. In Geek Culture we put Samsung’s new attempt to the test, the Galaxy Watch 4: a device that not only offers us a sober design, but also with many functions and health tools at the fingertips of the wrist.

DESIGN

At first glance, the design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is very similar to that of the Watch Active, with a simple and sober appearance without rotating bezel unlike the Classic version. But despite not having a rotating physical bezel, we will have it hidden on the edge of the screen, which will allow us to control the clock interface by touching the edge. Now the difference is that the screen looks a bit larger and the straps that come with the watch are shaped to more closely match the round design.

The construction materials chosen for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are aluminum, it has a glossy finish on the top and bottom with matte tones on the sides. The strap of this smartwatch is made of elastomer (or silicone) with a standard closure making it functional either for exercise or for use during the day. they feel soft in the hand, and they don’t bother as much with perspiration as with previous versions. Of course we will have the option of exchanging the strap as long as it is 20 millimeters wide and all straps of models such as Active 2 are compatible.

Regarding its size, it is not a detail that we can ignore, we will find two versions: 40mm and 44mm, the latter was the one we put to the test. Its size is 44.4 x 43.3 mm with a thickness of 9.8 mm and a weight of 30.3 grams. For those of us who have a “small” wrist, it will take a day or two to get used to it, especially if we are more of a band or come from the Galaxy Fit2, but then its use will be comfortable and the weight is not a bother.

Finally, in terms of its design, on the right side we find two buttons and the speaker, and on the back the Samsung BioActive sensor that measures the ECG (although not yet in Argentina), pulxiometry and beats per minute. in real time. How could it be otherwise, this Samsung watch is protected against water and is capable of withstanding dives up to 50 meters, it also has a MIL-STD 810G military grade certificate.

SCREEN

The Galaxy Watch 4 has a 1.36-inch OLED display with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels and 330 PPP. One detail is that this new generation of Samsung smart watches no longer has the classic curvature on the screen like its predecessors, so it now has a straighter appearance.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 4 incorporates a brightness sensor integrated under the screen, this will allow us to view the content without problems whether we are in full sunlight or in the dark. The Samsung smart watch provides a sharp and colorful image, and also has a viewing angle that allows us to view content from almost any angle.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a mode Always on Display, which will allow us to keep the panel on at all times (with new backgrounds and animated images) to quickly view notifications or the time. However, we can also configure the device to turn on when turning the wrist, although this can cause the screen to turn on accidentally. On the other hand, we will have the possibility to select the gesture option to activate it with a single touch. This part was a bit difficult to calibrate because sometimes it did not turn on with the movement of the wrist, it is something that you have to touch until you adjust it in the settings.

The screen of this Samsung device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass DX +, which makes it resistant to shocks and scratches. A not minor detail to highlight is that this display keeps fingerprints at bay, avoiding that we have to clean it every so often. He is sensitive to the cue, in a clearly positive way, responds quickly and without problems when executing any action.

PERFORMANCE AND AUTONOMY FROM THE HAND OF GOOGLE

The Galaxy Watch 4 has inside an Exynos W920 processor built in a five-nanometer format with two ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 1.18GHz and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU, improving by 20 percent more and multiplying the graphic performance of its predecessor. This chipset is accompanied by a 1.5 GB RAM, the largest capacity seen so far of 16GB of internal storage and has the new Wear OS from Google that now works in conjunction with Samsung. So goodbye tizen on the clocks.

But this does not mean that you are going to see something very new. If you come from a watch like the Active 2 or the Watch 3, you will not notice many changes. You will continue with the Wear app to select which notifications you want to see on the watch and the software is almost the same aesthetically and except for the GPS guide with google maps on the wrist, the rest for now is almost the same as the above. Samsung promises to improve it with updates, such as the long-awaited possibility of using Google Assistant on the wrist.

As for the sensors, this smart watch has GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, so we can use it to run and track our routes without having our smartphone with us. In addition, it also allows navigation through maps as we mentioned, in this way, if we are in the bus we will not have to take our cell phone out of the backpack to know how to get to our destination.

This clock, of course, connects to the phone via Bluetooth 5.0, has WiFi 802.11 b / g / na 2.4 and 5 GHz connectivity, so it can work even when the clock is out of Bluetooth range and has an NFC antenna that allows pick up and take calls directly from the wrist.

Finally, this device has sensors: Accelerometer, barometer, gyroscopic, geomagnetic, light, heart rate optical, electrical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis.

The hardware and operating system of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is undoubtedly an excellent combination, and it works in an exceptional way. On the other hand, the Control of the interface is simple, just swipe to the left if we want to see the different covers, to the right if we want to check the notifications, up if we want to access the application drawer or down to access the quick settings such as Wi -Fi, GPS, Flashlight, and others. It feels a little closer to the Apple Watch in some ways, but without leaving behind the experience we had with Tizen.

A not minor detail is that Samsung included several of its own cards, however, the Galaxy Watch 4 is compatible with applications of third parties. In this way we can use both Google and other apps developers, thus allowing us to expand our catalog of tools or to monitor our health.

As for the operation, as we mentioned we can slide to the four sides (up, down, right and left) to be able to navigate. On the other hand, also the touch bezel at the edge of the screen will allow us to slide through the different cards, but we will also have two buttons. For example, by touching the top button we can go back, by pressing it twice we can access the application that we opened previously and if we make a long press the shutdown menu will appear. Instead the bottom button now serves to return to home or to open Samsung Pay with a long press (not available in Argentina either).

FUNCTIONS AND HEALTH CARE

One of the last sections of this analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is its functionalities, tools and health care. On the one hand we have a section that emphasizes the health and physical activity monitoring That, without a doubt, is one of the aspects in which the Samsung smartwatch evolved noticeably unlike the previous generation.

Let’s start with Health. The first function that we will talk about is the calculation of the body composition BMI, thanks to this the clock is able to calculate the percentage of our body that corresponds to fat, muscle mass and water. On the other hand, it is also capable of calculating the basal metabolism, that is, the amount of calories that the body needs to carry out its vital functions. There is no doubt that it is an interesting and useful tool to be able to know our state in general.

But How can you calculate this? In order to calculate these measurements, this Samsung watch uses a series of electromagnetic impedance sensors that are located on the right side of the device. By placing the fingers there and keeping them off, they emit an electrical signal throughout the body thus generating an impedance and estimating the user’s body composition.

Other functionalities that we will have in the Galaxy Watch 4 are, for example, menstrual cycle control, electrocardiogram (when enabled in Argentina), stress measurement, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep control and exercises. We could say that we are facing one of the most complete wearable devices when it comes to monitoring health and activities. We only have to wait for all the qualities to be released in our country.

Of course, we will also have the possibility to measure the heart rate, record our routes by GPS or even follow them from the same watch without the need to remove the smartphone from the wallet or pocket. We will also have a calorie burned counter or a sports monitor with up to 95 different activities, and all this can also be recorded and we can keep track by configuring Samsung Health.

AUTONOMY

A weak point of this Samsung smartwatch is autonomy … Compared to a Garmin Venu, for example, which provides almost 4 days of full autonomy, the Watch 4 barely lasts 48 hours. But there is a detail to take into account and that is that they are the functionalities and the bright and striking screen. The Galaxy Watch 4’s battery is just 361 mAh. That will force us to charge it at least every 40 hours.

It should be noted that the average 48 hours of autonomy is if we maintain the Always on Display, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and other interactions. However, we can also activate the “clock only” function so as not to consume so much battery, although in doing so we would lose all the attractive functionalities …

On the other hand, in case you do not have the charger for the Galaxy Watch 4, if you are running out of charge and you have a device with Wireless Charge Inverse such as the Galaxy S20 or S21, you will be able to charge this watch without problems and extend the autonomy . Otherwise, or if you have little charge on your cell phone, you will be able to activate the energy saving mode.

CONCLUSION

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is undoubtedly one of the most complete smartphones since it offers day-to-day functionalities, such as answering messages directly from the watch, monitoring health or being able to go somewhere without the need to take out the smartphone in the street. Although one of the points to review is autonomy, but its mix between elegance and service make it one of the most desired in the world of smartwatch.

Regarding its value, the Galaxy Watch 4 can be purchased for 41,999 pesos with the color variant of the tights in: black, green or gray.

