Features of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE

With a 12.4-inch screen, the Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition (model SM-T733) can be considered a device to be used in work environments, replacing a laptop, as well as for entertainment, and in both cases it fully meets expectations.

It has an attractive metal body with rounded corners, which is 6.3mm thick, and it feels light, but solid. The box includes, in addition to the tablet and charger, an S Pen in the same color as the device, which facilitates many functions, or which can be dispensed with if it is not at hand.

Although it is magnetically attached to the tablet at the back, or top, it is easy to detach if you don’t pay close attention to it. But with the ideal accessories, like keyboards and wireless headphones or cases that double as a stand, the Tab S7 FE is a good choice for work or play.

And precisely the accessories and other devices of the Galaxy series that Samsung offers make it attractive for those who seek to exploit the ecosystem of the brand, hence the integration is part of the experience. But I’ll talk about that later.

This week I have been testing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet, with 12 “screen, S Pen and Wi-Fi and 5G connections. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and is the 4 / 64GB configuration. Looks good, sounds good and the screen looks good.

Full review soon. pic.twitter.com/rP6eeaSKfH – David Ochoa B. (@BytePodcast)

November 4, 2021

With a 12.4-inch screen, the Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition (model SM-T733) can be considered a device to be used in work environments, replacing a laptop, as well as for entertainment, and in both cases it fully meets expectations.

It has an attractive metal body with rounded corners, which is 6.3mm thick, and it feels light, but solid. The box includes, in addition to the tablet and charger, an S Pen in the same color as the device, which facilitates many functions, or which can be dispensed with if it is not at hand.

Although it is magnetically attached to the tablet at the back, or top, it is easy to detach if you don’t pay close attention to it. But with the ideal accessories, like keyboards and wireless headphones or cases that double as a stand, the Tab S7 FE is a good choice for work or play.

And precisely the accessories and other devices of the Galaxy series that Samsung offers make it attractive for those who seek to exploit the ecosystem of the brand, hence the integration is part of the experience. But I’ll talk about that later.

Although the screen is not AMOLED as in the Tab S7 +, its WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) gives good performance, the same in video calls as when watching movies from video services. streaming and it is even acceptable for video games.