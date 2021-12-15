

There are new leaks of the new Samsung high-end, the Galaxy S22, which would arrive in February 2022. If you want to know all the details, we leave them in the note.

Rumors about the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 they are getting stronger. Although we already know that this new range will arrive next year, the truth is that we were missing details, until now.

The leaks occurred through Ice Universe, a Twitter user famous for his successful leaks about Samsung. According to the published image, we can see how a Samsung S22 will supposedly look in someone’s hands. Thanks to this photo we can also notice some changes compared to S21 on the back of the mobile. The camera modules are different, with three lenses on the back.

According to rumors, the new range of S22 phones would be released on February 18. However, there are also other rumors that guarantee that Samsung plans to Unpacked on February 8 to display mobile devices. The three examples of the S22 range that will arrive sometime in February 2022 are: the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 + and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

On the other hand, one of the strongest rumors regarding this range of mobile devices lies in its processor. Chip set Snapdragon 8 gen 1. They will also be present on this mobile. This is due to the shortage of production of the Exynos 2200 which will only be available in very few countries.

As if all this were not enough, in January the CES (Consumer Electronic Show). This is an event that will take place in Las Vegas between January 5 and 8, 2022. This electronic fair is where Samsung should include the model Galaxy S21 FE, as well as their Galaxy Tab tablets. Although at the moment they are all speculations.

