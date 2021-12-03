After the whirlwind of offers that Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday brought with them, it might seem that the discounts ended until after Christmas, but it is not the case: we have located very generous prices for mobiles and super recommended accessories. Do not miss them, our Hunting Bargains today is loaded.

What a collection of Android phones, smart watches, games and even headphones: This Hunting Bargains opens December in style. So hurry up if you haven’t renewed that phone that’s no longer working properly – you’ll save a lot of money.

Android phones on sale

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 . Excellent price in MediaMarkt for this set of mobile and headphones: you can buy them for only 849 euros (the discount is made in the shopping cart). The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra remains one of the best phones of 2021: powerful, with an excellent set of cameras and updated to Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy S21 . A little more content, both in terms of performance and design, but equally recommended: you have the Samsung Galaxy S21 for 649 euros in its 6/128 GB version (Amazon). It is not very big, it is very powerful, attractive, with an exquisite screen and a camera that performs quite well.

Xiaomi 11T. Powerful, with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 as a processor, attractive design, with all the best of Xiaomi and at a super contained price: you have the Xiaomi 11T at 409 euros on eBay for the 8/128 GB model with the "BLACKELEC" coupon.

Xiaomi 11T Smartphone – 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 6.67 “FHD + AMOLED Dot Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108MP Triple Camera (8GB + 128GB, Gray)

POCO X3 Pro . The POCO X3 Pro remains one of the top 2021 recommendations – there’s almost nothing this phone can’t do. Powerful, good autonomy, quite decent photos and a super juicy price on eBay: 204.99 euros for the most complete model, the 8/256 GB.

Redmi Note 10S . A great mid-range if you need power, a lot of autonomy and a generous screen: you have the Redmi Note 10S on eBay for 175.2 euros with the "BLACKELEC" coupon. The mobile offers battery life, a large 6.43-inch screen and a quad rear camera.

. A great mid-range if you need power, a lot of autonomy and a generous screen: you have the Redmi Note 10S on eBay for 175.2 euros with the “BLACKELEC” coupon. The mobile offers battery life, a large 6.43-inch screen and a quad rear camera. OPPO Find X3 Lite . If we had to recommend a mobile of excellent design and great features that has dropped in price to unthinkable levels, that would be the OPPO Find X3 Lite: it is a great purchase, in every way. 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G, 8/128 GB, 4,300 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge, quad rear camera … All for 309 euros at Amazon. Crazy.

OPPO A91 . We reduce a small step in the OPPO range without losing an iota of the excellent design that characterizes the brand: the OPPO A91 is a mid-range that well deserves a recommendation. It has a 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED screen, 8/128 GB, quad rear camera, offers a 4,020 mAh battery with fast charging at 20 W and, perhaps the most negative, includes the MediaTek Helio P70 processor. Of course, good price on Amazon: only 259 euros.

I live X60 Pro . The best of the brand currently in Spain is, in turn, one of the best mobile cameras that you can put in your pocket. And with a price that is not exorbitant for its performance: the Vivo X60 Pro costs 599 euros at MediaMarkt (the discount is made automatically when ordering). And at 12/256 GB, you'll have plenty of storage and RAM.

Realme Pad. It has not been on the market for too long and you can already catch it on sale: the Realme Pad has a very juicy price on eBay, 199 euros. It has a 10.4-inch, 4/64 GB screen, 7,100 mAh battery and much more.

Reduced accessories

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 . This pack is on sale at Amazon: for 269 euros you get a 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (Bluetooth version) and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 headphones. Very good price if you were looking for both accessories.

Fossil Gen 6 . Smartwatch with Wear OS that offers the best experience of these devices together with the brand's sporty finish. NFC payments, heart rate reading, activity monitor, GPS and an offer on Amazon for the camouflage model: 224.25 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The famous "bean-shaped" TWS headphones have an excellent price on Amazon: 92.53 euros for the black model. Despite the shape, they offer great audio quality, noise cancellation (somewhat weak) and up to 21 hours playing music (counting the autonomy of the box). The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are not a bad buy at that price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – wireless bluetooth headphones I 3 microphones I AKG technology I Color Black

‌OPPO Watch . Third watch with Wear OS on offer, this one with a rectangular screen. And without losing performance or design: the OPPO Watch is an excellent option if you are looking for a good smartwatch at a reduced price. You have it for 229 euros on Amazon.

Amazon Echo Speakers and Displays. Some Amazon smart devices are on sale: you can get the third generation Echo Dot for 18.99 euros, the fourth generation Echo for 79.99 euros, the second generation Echo Show for 54.99 euros and the Echo Show 8 of the first generation at 79.99 euros.

Android apps and games on offer

Pro Qamp – Mp3 Player – Music Player 0.99 euros free

free Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack 0.79 euros free

free Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free

free Monument valley 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Monument valley 2 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Ord. 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Game of Life Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Knots Live Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 2.09 euros

More offers

