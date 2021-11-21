Already last September, shortly after going on sale in Spain, the Samsung Galaxy M32 received a juicy offer with a very respectable discount. Now that discount is even more important, and reaches no less than 100 euros. Because while this phone was put on sale for 329 euros in Spain, now We can buy it on Amazon for only 229 euros , with that great discount we were talking about.

If you are looking for a good mid-range mobile, there is no doubt that this Korean phone is one of the best you can buy today, especially because its great specifications make it a perfect mobile for this low price.

We talk about the version of 6GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage expandable via microSD cards. It is the black version, and as you can see it has an elegant pattern of vertical lines on its back.

A great mobile at an irresistible price

There are many specifications for which this Samsung Galaxy M32 stands out. Starting with its screen, which has technology Super AMOLED, and boasts a refresh rate of 90Hz. This has a size of 6.4 inches, and a Full HD + resolution with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Its processor is a powerful Helio G80 from MediaTek, this offers us a really good performance when we play.

The camera is very complete, in fact it has four sensors. The 64 megapixel main, and is accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth one. The front camera has quite a bit of resolution, with a 20 megapixel sensor. A mobile with full connectivity, with Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as GPS, NFC to pay in stores, or a USB type C connector. The fingerprint reader has it in this case on the side, on the power button.

The battery has a good capacity of 5000mAh, while fast charging is quite respectable, with 25W of power. A mobile that is not too heavy, with 180 grams, and that has dimensions of 159.3 x 74 x 8.4 mm. In short, a quality mobile that we can buy cheaper than ever in these days of Black Friday, and that we do not doubt that it will be one of the best sellers during these days.