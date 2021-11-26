Traditionally, Samsung launched the standard model, which was later accompanied by the variant ending in “S”. The opposite has happened this time: after the Samsung Galaxy A03s and the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, comes the Samsung Galaxy A03.

We are facing a new entry-level mobile with a renewed design and a dual camera with 48 megapixel main sensor, its main advantage over the rest of A03. All this with the usual large capacity battery.

Samsung Galaxy A03 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy A03 Screen 6.5 inch

HD + Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm

Weight to be confirmed Processor Eight cores up to 1.6 GHz RAM 3/4 GB Storage 32/64/128 GB Frontal camera 5 MP f / 2.2 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.8

2 MP f / 2.4 Battery 5,000 mAh OS Android

One UI Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth Others – Price To be confirmed

More megapixels please

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is a new simple terminal, with a screen 6.5-inch LCD with HD + resolution and notch in the form of a drop. The front is not very different from the Samsung Galaxy A03s and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: all three have the same screen.

This terminal incorporates an eight-core processor up to 1.6 GHz whose specific model has not been confirmed by the company, but which on paper fits the same present in the Galaxy A03 Core, a Unisoc SC9863A. Of course, with more memory this time: there are versions of 3 + 32, 4 + 64 and 4 + 128 GB.

The main novelty of the Samsung Galaxy A03 is in its camera, which is dual this time, with a 48 megapixel main sensor and a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode. It’s a more ambitious combination than the 8 + 2 MP camera on the Galaxy A03 Core or the 13 + 2 + 2 camera on the Galaxy A03s. The front camera is 5 megapixels.

Other sections remain the same, such as 5,000 mAh battery no fast charging or the absence of biometrics in the terminal. The terminal has a headphone jack at the bottom and Dolby Atmos sound.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy A03

Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy A03 without information on its availability and prices at the moment. The only thing we know is that it is available in the colors black, blue and red and in three variants of 3 + 32, 4 + 64 and 4 + 128 GB whose prices are still unknown.

More information | Samsung