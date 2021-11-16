Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, your new most basic and cheap mobile

Samsung just released a new smartphone Basic for less demanding users. The company is not only focused on updating its highest range and the terminals in the middle of the table, it must also do the same with the more modest ones. Today the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, a very basic device, cheap and that you can buy very soon. The market of users who need basic mobiles It is very wide and Samsung with this new terminal offers an option in the range of 100 euros / dollars.

This is Samsung’s cheapest smartphone

Everything that encompasses this new Galaxy A03 Core is basic: design, camera, screen, etc.. It is a smartphone for all those users who need to send WhatsApp, navigate Google Chrome and take a look at their social networks.

To be able to turn it into a extremely economical smartphone Samsung has cut in points such as design, screen or performance. Of course, we are facing a device that will touch the 100 euros / dollars when available for purchase.

6.5-inch HD + display

Unisoc SC9863A Processor

2 GB of RAM memory

32 GB internal storage

8 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

Plastic body

Support for 4G LTE networks

5,000 mAh battery with 10W charge

Android 11

The terminal is very basic and removes components such as the fingerprint sensor or the extra cameras on the back that the device does have. Samsung galaxy A03s. This is more basic and will offer an even more attractive price. Now it only remains to know if the processor and its internal hardware will be enough to have a good user experience.

The price of this Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is unknown, although we can speculate an approximate figure knowing the price of its older brother, the A03s. The latter costs about 120 euros / dollars on Amazon, so the new terminal could be launched at a cost between 100 and 129 euros / dollars.