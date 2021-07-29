EFE.- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics announced that it posted a second-quarter net profit of 9.63 trillion won (about 7.066 million euros), up 73.2% year-on-year, thanks to the boost from its chip branch.

The company also achieved a gross operating profit (Ebitda) of 12.88 trillion won (9.444 million euros) for April-June, 65.76% more than in the same period of 2020.

Samsung also recorded an operating profit of 12.57 trillion won (9.216 million euros), an increase of 54.23%, and increased its turnover by 20.2% to 63.67 trillion won (46.685 million euros).

