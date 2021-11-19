This event is characterized by bringing together the entire community of Samsung developers, and this year it has celebrated its 12th edition. An annual developer conference that virtual assistants could follow live remotely to maintain the necessary social distance in these times of pandemic.

Recognition for the best apps of the year

Teresa Riesgo, Secretary General for Innovation at the Ministry of Science and Innovation, has opened the event, and has had the company of David Alonso, Director of the Mobility Business of Samsung Electronics Iberia. It was undoubtedly the most anticipated event for the attendees, to find out which had been the best software developments of 2021 within the Top Developer Awards 2021. The Sport Values ​​Academy TV app, from the Real Madrid Foundation has become the best app for Smart TV. In the category of mobile devices, there has been a very topical app, Price of Electricity in Spain, which allows knowing in real time the price of electricity, which has won the award.

In the category of applications with a social component, the best has been Gravity Now, an informative app about the effects of gravity. While in the category of best entertainment apps, the winner has been Bronkanoid, which is a parody of the legendary game Arkanoid that has been very successful and has already been translated into 8 languages. Some candidacies that have been evaluated by a technical team and that have been chosen in a vote carried out by the same members of Samsung Dev Spain.

Promoting entrepreneurship

Without a doubt, it is the backbone of these events, promoting entrepreneurship through the development of applications that explore uses and utilities that meet the needs of users. Teresa Risk has indicated during the event, that “The Samsung Dev Spain project is part of our program Technology with Purpose, to promote entrepreneurship and the employability of young developers. For us it is essential to continue promoting Spanish talent in the technology sector, at a time when we are more committed than ever to open collaboration and the creation of connected ecosystems. “

Within the event we have also been able to know in the words of Santiago Left, Head of Technology and Platforms of Samsung Electronics Iberia has explained the new experiences which are being accessed by users of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Michelangelo Fish, responsible for projects in the Innovation Services area of ​​Samsung Electronics Iberia has also explained how tools such as the Flex mode they can get much more out of folding devices.

Tizen has also had its place in this edition, since Nagore Bilbao, responsible for projects in the Innovation Services area of ​​Samsung Electronics Iberia, has given a detailed vision of this multi-platform operating system and the excellent future that lies ahead. Finally, artificial intelligence has also played a leading role, thanks to Alvaro Escudero, software engineer and AI specialist at Samsung Electronics R&D Spain, who has focused on the AI algorithms that create experiences adapted to people and their behavior.