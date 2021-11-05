It is the fourth year in a row that Samsung Electronics has been awarded, this time in the XI Edition of the Contest of “The Leaders in Service” that have been held by the consultancy Sotto Tempo Advertising. A new award that gives us an idea of ​​how much Samsung takes care of customer service in its business.

Involvement and commitment to the client

There have been many reasons why Samsung has once again been awarded in this contest. Specifically, it has been awarded the first prize in the category of Televisions, Home Appliances and Telephony.

And it does so by demonstrating that it has been able to adapt to the needs of the users of these devices so that they can take full advantage of their products just at that moment when problems may arise with them. The brand has launched several services this year to improve the experience of using the devices.

New customer service experiences

Among the launches, for example, the sign language contact channel stands out, which logically helps deaf people to contact the brand. A launch made together with the CNSE Foundation, which is the most important deaf people’s association in our country. Now it is possible to access all this content for these people through an online platform. Interpretation services for deaf people are provided with it. The new screen repair service for smartphones has also been launched. Thanks to him, customers can save up to 30% when repairing the screen of your mobile phone without sacrificing quality of service or replacement components. It is also a service that can be provided in person.

Samsung also boasts a series of trainings for its most loyal users. With these formations they will be able learn how to use each of the Galaxy devices of the brand, including also its latest folding, which are its most advanced phones. In addition, Samsung has recently launched a new warranty extension service that takes this up to an additional 3 years for the usual warranty on televisions and appliances. Samsung has also released a YouTube channel where the Customer Service team share content about tips and tips for using their products.

César Queipo, Director of Customer Service at Samsung Iberia, has indicated that «We are very proud to receive this award, which recognizes our effort to ensure that our customers are served in a personalized and different way in this highly competitive market. This award rewards the firm commitment to an accessible, professional and close customer service ».