This year we have seen a striking, but also expected, move at Samsung. The company is betting on the fall window folding instead of the established Note range, which sees the exit door opened for you. AND it seems that the volume of shipments (not sales, eye) they agree with the Koreans. It’s at least what we can glean from the latest DSCC report.

And it is that the flexible or folding models of the South Korean firm are responsible for the fact that the flexible display phones have increased their market presence. They are because it is the brand that has bet on them the strongest, with two models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has greatly improved the sales figures.

Long sales to flexible displays

Samsung has bet heavily on the folding range. Models at exclusive prices, far from the reach of many pockets and with great limitations, as we already saw in the analysis of the Z Fold 3. And although they are not models suitable for all uses, they have been uncovered as best sellers … at least if we compare them with the previous generation.

It was in the third quarter of 2021 when folding devices took off with figures of 2.6 million units shipped, according to a report by Display Supply Chain. A 480% growth compared to the previous year and where Samsung models represent 93% of the market.

Only the Asian Huawei, with the Mate X2, has been able to stand up, achieving 6% in terms of sent phones. The rest is dominated with an iron fist by the Samsung duopoly: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In addition, the same consulting company ensures that in the last quarter of the year, the figures will be better, since they ensure that will grow 47% if compared to the third quarter. Thus, from 2.6 million units shipped, they will go to 3.8 million units shipped by the end of the year. And throughout this party Samsung will grow by 2% reaching 95% of the share of foldable sent.

Samsung has bet very hard with the folding. Prices have been democratized, falling from the previous generation. The sample of the success obtained with the price reduction is in the Z Flip 3, which has accounted for 60% of the total shipments of folding products globally.

Samsung has benefited on the one hand from a drop in prices, but also from a market in which you have no competition. Only Huawei with the Mate X2 has stood up, although almost anecdotally. Little to highlight from the rest of the brands. Motorola and its Razr do not take off, Xiaomi with the Mi Mix fold is limited only to the Chinese market and the Surface Duo 2 is available in very few markets and rather than flexible mobile it would be better to define it as folding.