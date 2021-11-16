When does Android 12 come out on Samsung?
Although the Galaxy S21 and Note 20 phones already have the open beta version of Android 12, Samsung published the update schedule to Android 12 for the rest of its models.
The list was released by @FrontTron, on Twitter, after capturing a post in the South Korean Samsung Members app, which was later removed.
Thus, the dates are as follows:
November 2021
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 +
- Samsung Galaxy S21
December 2021
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 +
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Note20
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
January 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 +
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Quantum2
February 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +
April 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Jump
- Samsung Galaxy A Quantum
One UI 4 (Android 12) Upgrade Notice
This is a translation of the now-deleted official Korean notice in Samsung Members.
Since the notice is deleted atm, details are subject to change.
Please take for references only. pic.twitter.com/qsAL0S6jT7
– Tron ❂ (@FrontTron)
November 15, 2021
May 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3
- Samsung Galaxy A32
- Samsung Galaxy A31
- Samsung Galaxy A12
- Samsung Galaxy Buddy
- Samsung Galaxy Wide5
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
June 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July 2022
- Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover5
- Samsung Galaxy M12