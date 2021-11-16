When does Android 12 come out on Samsung?

Although the Galaxy S21 and Note 20 phones already have the open beta version of Android 12, Samsung published the update schedule to Android 12 for the rest of its models.

The list was released by @FrontTron, on Twitter, after capturing a post in the South Korean Samsung Members app, which was later removed.

Thus, the dates are as follows:

November 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 +

Samsung Galaxy S21

December 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

January 2022

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2

February 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +

April 2022

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Samsung Galaxy Jump

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

One UI 4 (Android 12) Upgrade Notice This is a translation of the now-deleted official Korean notice in Samsung Members. Since the notice is deleted atm, details are subject to change.

Please take for references only. pic.twitter.com/qsAL0S6jT7 – Tron ❂ (@FrontTron)

November 15, 2021

May 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy Buddy

Samsung Galaxy Wide5

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

June 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July 2022