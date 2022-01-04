South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a new range of smart TVs with an integrated non-fungible token (NFT) platform. Samsung’s Model 2022 Smart TVs, such as the Micro LED, Neo QLED and The Frame, will feature an NFT platform application that can be used “to search, buy and trade digital artwork,” as announced Monday.

“With the demand for NFT on the rise, the need for a solution for today’s fragmented shopping and viewing landscape has never been greater.” noted the company.

In 2022, the company intends to present the first NFT explorer and market aggregator for smart televisions. The future platform will allow viewers to explore and also trade NFT without leaving their couch. Although it is not clear which NFT platforms or markets will be included for the aggregation, Samsung has promised that its smart TVs will not alter the quality of the picture, maintaining the values ​​preset by the creator of the NFT.

In addition to integrating NFTs into its products, the South Korean multinational conglomerate has been actively investing in NFT and metaverses projects through its venture capital arm, Samsung Next. On Wednesday, the company participated in an investment round for a metaverse gaming platform.

In addition to Samsung, other large companies have also jumped on the NFT bandwagon. In mid-July 2021, Coca-Cola decided to enter the NFT market for charitable purposes. One month after, Visa bought a “CryptoPunk” for $ 150,000.

Meanwhile, digital art collections and NFT digital collectibles sales dominated last year, comprising 91% of NFT’s total sales. As sales increase, more and more companies based on the NFTs and the metaverse are raising significant amounts to fund their projects. Blockchain gaming companies also raised over $ 1 billion in investments last year.

