Samsung and its new marketing strategy: NFT aggregators

Samsung presented this Monday, January 3, a series of novelties of the recently launched Neo QLED and Micro LED. In the list of details there is one that stands out: the incorporation of an NFT platform.

That’s right, Samsung enters the burgeoning non-expendable token business through televisions with a specially designed browser.

The strategic movement of the Korean brand can undoubtedly be the gateway for a subsequent landing in the ecosystem of cryptocurrencies and technology linked to blockchains and finance.

Samsung didn’t elaborate on how NFTs will be incorporated into displays, but for a Press release It is known to be a revamped browser that comes with an NFT aggregation platform included.

The NFT platform will be available in the recent Micro LED, Neo QLED and The Frame models.

The idea is that the brand’s consumers have access through their TV to the purchase of NFT through the various vendors. And what is Samsung looking for with this? that the art that is purchased in the form of a non-fungible token can be seen on the screens of TV devices.

This is the greatest meaning that can be found in this new function: to be the support for the exhibition of the NFTs, from the works themselves to the information of each “object”.

According to the information provided by Samsung, users will be able to use “Smart Calibration” technology to represent images on TVs, adjusting the parameters automatically depending on the intention of the creators of each work.

Explained in another way: NFTs serve as tools to associate image adjustment metadata with works. This add-on supports the NFTs’ original goal: to add a layer of blockchains to any digital element.

In the statement, Samsung says that the strategy to enter this business is due to the “increasing demand for NFT” and the need for a “solution to the fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape that exists.”

Those who already own NFTs purchased in another way will also be able to use the brand’s platform to showcase their collections.

