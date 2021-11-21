In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung also sells its own smartband, and it does so at a very competitive price now that Amazon has lowered it even further.

Xiaomi has dominated the smart bracelet sector for some years now with its various Mi Bands, which sweep sales with each model, although they do not lack competition from other brands, such as realme, Huawei, Amazfit and also Samsung.

The Korean firm does not have many models, but the one it does have is quite competitive. We talk about the Samsung Galaxy Fit2, which is also very cheap. Right now Amazon sells it for only 19.90 euros, a real bargain.



This smart bracelet offers an AMOLED screen, a heart rate sensor and up to three weeks of battery life. In addition, its spheres are highly customizable.

Regarding value for money, it is undoubtedly one of the best smart bracelets for less than 30 euros, and that is a fairly competitive sector, although little by little brands are putting on sale some high-end models, more similar to watches. than bracelets.

Among the characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 stands out for example its AMOLED screen, perfect to see it in any circumstance. It is also waterproof and measures heart rate or sleep quality, all with up to 21 days of battery, three weeks that go a long way.

It is highly customizable, with dozens of spheres that you can use and change at will.

One of the few drawbacks is that, like almost all cheap smartbands, it does not have GPS. For that you would need either a much more complete model or a proper sports watch.

What is clear is that by less than 20 euros there are few better models, especially that they come from a brand of total and absolute confidence like Samsung, whose sensors claim to be quite accurate.

Of course, being so cheap it does not reach 29 euros, the price from which Amazon assumes the shipping costs. If you want to save shipping costs, you have the option to add some more product to your order or simply take advantage of and join the Amazon Prime free trial month