Sam’s It has stood out during these days of promotion of El Buen Fin, for a series of actions that have put its operational scope in doubt, with all kinds of failures in home deliveries, online purchases, product shortages and a long list of failures that have put the brand in check.

Faced with this series of challenges, one more case demonstrates the challenge that the brand has in its electronic commerce and logistics, a crucial element to make the shopping experience one that pays the brand and not subtracts it, as has happened so far. despite the fact that there have been positive incidents for the brand.

Sam’s and his last bad experience

The latest bad experience at Sam’s exhibits the logistics problem that the brand is experiencing and that has ended with the shipment of a laptop without an extra box to protect the product.

The fact has been exhibited by the user Patricia Escalante, who has shown an image where she claims to regret the way in which the brand delivers online purchases and in this case, the delivery of a laptop was not taken care of.

“Disappointed with you, what a way to deliver fragile products and above all to concession delivery to individuals with vehicles not suitable for that, that’s how it came to me, they really couldn’t put it in a box,” lamented the user.

We are interested in following up on your comment. Please send us your Membership number, telephone, order and more details to _ContactoSamsClub@wal-mart.com We will be waiting for your information! NE – Sam’s Club México (@SamsClubMexico) November 17, 2021

This complaint is added to a series of complaints that have been exhibited on networks, due to poor delivery experiences with products purchased online, as has happened with a washing machine.

In this second case reported by a user, the woman assured that upon delivery of a washing machine it was not brought to her home on the grounds that the white goods exceeded the entry measurements.

@SamsClubMexico lousy home delivery service its delivery men choose to leave the product outside to avoid being burdened with the excuse of “it doesn’t fit” when I enter the refrigerator and the washing machine through that same door, and there was no review of the delivered product pic.twitter.com/k6xcvw94oi – kikyo_hot (@ kikyo2309) November 17, 2021

This series of cases that show the poor service that Sam’s experiences in the delivery of its purchases at home reminds us of the challenge that exists in electronic commerce and that is based largely on defining tasks from the consumer.

From this definition there are a series of key elements that have to be worked on, for example, today it is very important to assess delivery areas or customer service as crucial communication channels with the consumer, since the scope that it is achieved in the market and from this moment to define effective communication guidelines.

Undoubtedly an element that is crucial in this exercise is the one that has to do with the way in which brands are getting involved in the market and from this exercise define an operating level that allows the brand to specify delivery goals and positive experience Of the brand.

Now read: