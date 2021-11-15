Of these claims, Sam’s Club has 85, Walmart has 62 and Soriana with 37. Which makes them the stores with the most claims so far, especially in the categories of clothing and shoes, groceries, flights and transportation.

According to Profeco, in 244 complaints attended, reconciliation was achieved with 89.7% in favor of the consumer and a recovered amount of more than 1,204,000 pesos.

In the four of the seven Good End days, public agency personnel have provided 9,857 consultancies related to consumer rights, guidance for the attention of other authorities, and services or procedures provided or carried out by Profeco.

Among the entities with the highest number of claims are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Jalisco. And after issuing 61 injunctions to suppliers for advertising detected with possible non-compliance, 88 advertisements were corrected and another 12 withdrawn.

On the other hand, the El Buen Fin 2021 portal – which Profeco enabled on its website – has received 863,194 visits. In it, consumers can consult the prices of 477 products in the categories of kitchen, electrical appliances, appliances, audio and sound, TV, video and computer equipment.

The information shows in detail the prices by establishment and a graph of the behavior of the prices collected during the last weeks.