Sam’s It is overwhelmed by complaints of poor service on its Twitter and Facebook accounts, but it was one of these complaints that has exhibited one of the brand’s delivery policies.

Home delivery of products is crucial today, as e-commerce models widely demanded by the consumer have been established. Given this spirit that consumers have, a very important point is exhibited and these are the rules that certain brands follow to make their shopping experience one that stands out in the industry, where the market work and the capacity of ideas have been evident. for innovating, by rethinking business.

Rigid home delivery policies

An innocent question has revealed the home delivery policy that Sam’s Club follows, in order to send its products and the brand adds this incident to a long list of cases, which have escalated in social networks due to their complexity.

The rigor in their shipments has been exhibited, after a user in networks assured that they made an order through the app, but this platform did not display the option of home delivery.

The brand assured him that he had to do it at an address no greater than 5 kilometers around his nearest Sam’s Club, otherwise he had to use the Club Pick Up service, only that it has registered various failures in networks .

Martín, due to the high demand for #FinIrresistibleSams, our delivery times may vary. We are sorry for the inconvenience. JR – Sam’s Club México (@SamsClubMexico) November 9, 2021

Now read: