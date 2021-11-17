They are one of the best alternatives to the AirPods Pro, and are now on sale on Amazon.

Not long ago Apple introduced the Beats Studio Buds, headphones with the same technology as AirPods Pro and with some interesting advantages, such as longer battery life and a lower price. And now on Amazon you can find them in a great offer.

The Beats Studio Buds are the best alternative to the AirPods Pro, they are in-ear headphones, with active noise cancellation and water resistance, Being designed by Apple, they have the same ease of connection with your devices and are compatible with “Hey Siri”. Internally, they are practically identical. And now they can be yours for only 119 euros on Amazon, its official price is 150 euros.

Know more: Beats Studio Buds

In addition, Beats Studio Buds have 3 hours longer battery life than AirPods Pro, so that in one of the few differences there are, they are superior. They are certainly a great alternative, especially at this price.

Specifications Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are an ideal alternative for those who want AirPods Pro for less money, has a great sound experience and excellent noise cancellation. These are its main specifications:

Custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that blocks external noises for immersive sound.

Ambient sound mode to find out what is happening around you.

They can be easily linked with one touch with Apple and Android devices.

Great sound quality for calls and interactions with the voice assistant thanks to the two microphones with beamforming technology.

Waterproof and sweat resistant wireless headphones with IPX4 rating.

Soft ear cushions available in three sizes for comfortable, non-moving headphones that perfectly isolate noise.

Up to 8 hours of audio playback, and 24 hours total with case charges.

You can activate Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth® technology for longer range and fewer interruptions.

Universal USB-C charging cable.

Undoubtedly one of the coolest headphones Apple has, they are practically cheaper AirPods Pro with another case and with more battery. A great alternative that is also compatible with Android devices.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe