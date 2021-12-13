Dec 13, 2021 at 6:45 PM CET

MR

The Spanish manager of ‘venture capital’ Samaipata has closed his second investment fund with commitments amounting to 107 million euros, which represents an oversubscription of 7 million euros above the 100 million expected.

The firm highlights that 65% of the capital has been subscribed by international institutional investors, which “demonstrates the trust placed by a large segment of international investment,” they say.

With this new fund, called Samaipata II, it is led by José del Barrio, founding partner of Samaipata and co-founder of La Nevera Roja, and Eduardo Díez-Hochleitner, president of More mobile, the assets under management of the manager amount to more than 150 million euros.

“Thanks to this second fund, almost four times larger than the first, we have more capacity to continue supporting the best entrepreneurs in Europe and to be able to accompany them throughout the different stages of development of their project with up to 15 million euros per company, “said Del Barrio.

Samaipata II plans to build a portfolio of 30 startups in early stages (seed and pre-seed) for amounts between 500,000 and 3,000,000 euros. The firm, which has a focus on early-stage European digital platforms, ensures that Spain continues to be a key market. “The potential is enormous,” said its founder.

From a geographical point of view, Spain will represent approximately between 30% and 50% of the investment in a pan-European portfolio. So far, Samaipata has already made eight investments in startups through this fund: three in Spain, three in France, one in the United Kingdom and one in Germany. These operations include Big Blue (fulfillment management platform for ecommerce brands), Fintecture (B2B platform for account-to-account or A2A payments) or Retraced (platform that helps fashion brands to make more transparent and sustainable your supply chain).

Samaipata seeks to invest in business models with the potential to generate network effects at scale, as the main pillar of long-term value creation, without specifications regarding the sector and the business model (B2B or B2C). More than 60% of the fund will be reserved for follow-up investments in capital increases by the most promising companies in the portfolio.

“We are firmly committed to the Spanish and European technological entrepreneurial ecosystem, to which we hope to continue contributing through this second fund, supporting early stage entrepreneurs to build leading technology companies on a global scale, “added José del Barrio.

At the same time, Samaipata has strengthened its investment and operations teams in recent months, with incorporations in various geographies. By the end of the year the team expects to have 16 professionals distributed mainly between Madrid, Paris, London and Berlin, in line with its philosophy of a remote company and with their feet on the ground.

Finally, and as a “fundamental pillar” of the new fund, Samaipata has launched The Hive, a platform of experts distributed around the world to support the entrepreneurs in their portfolio with advice, services and content to cover critical aspects such as attraction talent and capital, scalability or data management, among others.

Its first fund, Samaipata I, created in 2016, still has 13 active companies in its portfolio. This inaugural fund ended its investment period a few months ago and has already reported successful divestments to its investors, such as the sale of Deporvillage to JD Sports (announced last June) or that of the French company FoodChéri to Sodexo in 2018.