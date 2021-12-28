The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought back Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, a character we saw in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.

It was no secret that Alfred Molina I would repeat like Doctor octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home, since it has been an important part of the promotion and the trailers of this new installment of Marvel studios. But it is quite interesting to know what the director thinks about this Sam raimi who used the character and the actor for his movie Spider-man 2 2004.

Remember that Sam raimi He has also signed for Marvel studios and will be in charge of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Precisely the next film that we will see from UCM.

“That was beautiful. It looks great, the animation is great. I guess it’s not a puppet because when we made Doc Ock, we had puppets and animation for his octopus tentacles. But he was smooth and powerful and I loved his costume that they kept from the original. I think it’s a great movie. He said Sam raimi.

Unfortunately, he didn’t want to say anything about the Sorcerer Supreme sequel: They won’t let me say anything. I guess not … sorry.

Alfred Molina was also very proud of his return.

After being the great villain in Spider-man 2 from Sam raimi, it seems that age has not stopped Alfred Molina: “It was very interesting to come back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and… a slightly dangerous lower back.”

