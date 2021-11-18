Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space will launch its remastering at the end of 2021 with interesting news in visuals, sound and gameplay.

One year after the launch of Sam & Max: Save the World remastered, the studio Skunkape Games (made up of former members of Telltale games) announced that its sequel, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space will launch in late 2021 for Pc, Switch and Xbox fully remastered in visuals, sounds and gameplay.

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space is one of the first graphic adventures of Telltale games, which introduces us to Sam and Max, a duo of freelance police officers who seek to stop crime (as they can) through five episodes in the purest style of the studio that created The Wolf Among Us.

Retouched visuals: improvements to lighting, shadows, modeling and much more

The remastering of Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space will bring interesting visual novelties, such as improvements in lighting, shadows and ambience, scaled graphic resources, smoother animations, more detailed character modeling, new visual effects (such as snow effects in the North Pole level) and tweaks in the angles of the camera. “A couple of film artists with years of experience in the Telltale series have revised the entire game to improve camera angles, choreograph new sequences, and improve character performance.” assures Skunkape Games.

Remastered sound and eight new songs

Regarding the sound, the study mentions that the original version by Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space 2007 compressed audio to make downloads in digital stores lighter, which is not necessary now. “We went to the agreed camera and recovered the original voice files to remaster and recode them with higher quality” mentions the study. Of course, all the voices will be in English, although they will have subtitles in Spanish and other languages.

A revamp is also mentioned in the soundtrack, with the same original songs and eight new tracks written by Jared Emerson-Johnson. “The new songs have been performed by live musicians from the original soundtrack of the second season and the remaster of Sam & Max Save the World.” The idea of ​​adding new songs is to avoid the reuse of assets, one of the biggest problems in the original version. “Now you will hear a new street song, instead of the original that had remained in the first season” He says Skunkape Games.

Playable improvements and new easter eggs

Of course, the playable facet will also be renewed, and its creators promise that the “Stickers”, one of the most sought after collectibles in the game, they can be collected at any time with the selection of chapters, while improvements in controls and new easter eggs. “We’re not going to tell you where they are, but we hope you enjoy finding them as much as we did hiding them.”

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space will launch on December 8, 2021 in Nintendo Switch, Pc and Xbox.

