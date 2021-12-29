Throughout these days the Epic Games Store has given us video games of all kinds, but without a doubt today we will be able to free download one of the most challenging that you have enabled in your Christmas promotion. We are talking about Salt and Sanctuary, which you will find by clicking here.

The creators of The Dishwasher and Charlie Murder allow us to get hold of his work for the next 24 hours, so take the opportunity to get hold of him before 5:00 p.m. on December 30 so that it becomes yours forever.

When to this 2D action RPG It is compared to Dark Souls for something, since its fast and brutal combats will force you to do your best to crush the different enemies and final bosses. Along the way you can create more than 600 weapons, pieces of armor, spells and much

The plot will take us to an unexplored island where there are corpses everywhere and labyrinthine passageways where death lurks around every corner. All in a cursed kingdom with blood soaked dungeons, so you have a good challenge ahead of you with this adventure if you dare to face it.