Of the 18 candidates who registered to run for the candidacy for the governorship of Oaxaca by the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena), four were defined this Thursday to appear in the polls with which they will select the standard-bearer for the June elections of 2022.

After the vote carried out by the National Council of Morena, it was defined that the four candidates who will be in the internal polls are Susana Harp Iturribarría, with 99 votes; Salomón Jara Cruz, with 78 votes; Armando Contreras Castillo, with 22 votes, and Irma Juan Carlos, with 29 votes.

Of the four, Senators Salomón Jara and Susana Harp are listed as those with the best chances of winning, due to the level of knowledge of them in Oaxaca.

Read also: Monreal will continue in the movement whether or not he is a candidate: Delgado

The Consulta Mitofsky survey conducted between October 29 and 31 of this year, in which 1,000 people of legal age participated, reveals that Salomón Jara is one of the most popular applicants, because 34.4% of those surveyed said they knew him .

Although Jara Cruz was already a candidate for governor the first time Morena ran in Oaxaca and lost against the current governor, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa.

On the other hand, there is also Senator Susana Harp, who reached 26.1% among those surveyed by Mitofsky when asked if they know her.

There are questions against Harp for not being a member of Morena, according to the statement he gave in an interview with Fernando del Collado on his television program Tragaluz.

Armando Contreras Castillo is a politician who, although he has been from municipal president to senator, during his time in politics he has been involved in accusations for the sale of candidacies, in addition to being related to triangulation systems for tax evasion through outsourcing companies.

Meanwhile, Irma Juan Carlos has had a gray passage through the public function, without a firm trajectory or significant production when she has been a legislator.