Whenever there is a celebration and we put together an extensive menu, it is good to start with a light and fresh dish like this salmon, mango and avocado salad. That also has its advantages for those of us who take care of the cooking, because it is thrown away to prepare.

There are tasks that can prepare in advance. The salmon, onion and mango can be left cut. You can also have the mustard vinaigrette ready. What should be cut when assembling the dishes is the avocado, which oxidizes very quickly, so that it looks in all its splendor.

Thus, when the time comes to start with the menu, we will only have to assemble the dishes in the kitchen and bring them to the table. If we catch someone among the guests who wants to help by placing the watercress, we can focus on distributing harmonically the rest of the elements, season and ready.

We prepare the mustard vinaigrette introducing all the ingredients in a bowl and beating with a few rods until emulsified. You can also put them in a glass jar, close it with its screw cap and shake vigorously. Either method works just as well. We booked. We remove the skin from the salmon loin and we went through the thorns and scales. We cut into cubes of about a centimeter on a side. We peel the onion and cut it into fine julienne strips. We cut the mango into cubes, a task that is very simple if you follow our advice and recommendations to peel and cut a mango without getting dirty. We cut the avocado in half, remove the bone and peel it. We laminate or dice it, as you like. Read: how to prepare it and five recipes to enjoy it Once all the components of this salad are ready It only remains to mount the dishes. To do this, we place a base of watercress, clean and dry, on each plate and distribute the salmon, mango and avocado on the surface. We finish sprinkled with black sesame seeds and drizzled with a little vinaigrette. We serve immediately.

With what to accompany the salmon, mango and avocado salad

As a starter to a celebratory lunch or dinner, this salmon, mango and avocado salad A glass of cava, white wine or a very cold beer suits you wonderfully. If we have eaten appetizers and it is followed by a strong main, we better save the bread for another occasion.

