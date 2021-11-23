One of the most traditional ways of cooking fish and other seafood is “à la nage”. This French expression, which in Castilian means “to swim”, in kitchen translates as cook and serve food in a short broth.

This is the technique that we have applied to cook the salmon loin that you see on the cover, a simple, but very tasty way to enjoy fish. With it you get the fish to stay juicy and tender inside, as this type of cooking is very “kind” with the product. It is ideal for cooking delicate foods.

We have used a homemade fish broth, but if you prefer you can use one of vegetables, chicken or even meat. The flavor combinations that are achieved with each of them are different, but surprising. The same applies to fish, which can be exchanged for cod, hake or another that you like more.





Peel and cut the carrots into discs. We wash the leek, cut it in half transversely and we cut it into thin strips. We peel the onion and cut it into julienne. We cut the broccoli, separating the florets (we reserve the trunk for other preparations). Sauté the carrots, the leek and the onion in a saucepan with a pinch of oil for a couple of minutes. Add the broth and cook for another five or six minutes. Couple of minutes before it ends cooking we add the broccoli. We remove the vegetables from the broth and reserve hot. Add the salmon to the saucepan, cover with the lid and cook it over low heat, without allowing it to boil, for five minutes. With this we poach the salmon while it is steamed, leaving it super juicy inside and out. Read: Chocolate and orange cream with crocanti almonds, easy cooking video recipe We remove the salmon from the casserole and place it in soup plates together with the vegetables. Strain the broth and put it in a saucepan. Add the butter in cubes and beat until white and cream. We water each portion with the broth and serve immediately.

With what to accompany the salmon a la nàge

East salmon a la nàge It is a great option to serve as a main dish at lunchtime. It comes with the garnish as standard, so you only need a starter of your taste and a dessert to have a complete menu. Without forgetting a good bread, of course, because the sauce that accompanies it calls out loud.

