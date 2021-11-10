Salma Hayek is one of the main actresses of Los Eternos, the new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Friday, November 5, The Eternals they finally hit theaters with a worldwide box office gross of $ 161.7 million. The new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has everything going for it to be the studio’s new success. In addition to having an intriguing story, the film has a cast of big stars. Among them is actress Salma Hayek.

From the first moment he joined Marvel and The Eternals, Salma Hayek was very happy for the opportunity. Recently, through an interview with Despierta América, the actress revealed that she felt when she put on the superhero costume. “I saw my brown face in the superhero costume. And when I saw my brown face, I saw your face [la del periodista que la entrevista]. I saw my girlish face that had to have so much courage to dream big. I saw the faces of all the girls and I realized. And I realized that a door had been opened where I did not enter alone, but that all Latinos would go inside that suit “, she commented completely excited.

In the new studio tape, which was banned in several countries, the interpreter plays Ajak. “At the premiere I almost cried because I saw a Latin mother with her three daughters dressed as Ajak and I trying to get sexy and all I wanted was to cry. Every time they put on the suit and talk about it or watch the movie I want them to remember one thing: anything is possible ”, had revealed in another interview.

I started crying without realizing it, I love you Salma Hayek pic.twitter.com/NFogdiyuAL – valentina (@peakyjenn_) November 7, 2021

Are you still at the UCM?

According confirmed Salma Hayek herself on the Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk podcast, has already signed her continuity with Marvel Studios. In this way, there are many possibilities that his character will return in the future for a spin-off or sequel to Los Eternos: «I signed several movie contracts! It has been fun being part of this… secret society that you must protect without fear.