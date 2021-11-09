Salma Hayek would have signed for more projects with Marvel Studios

The presence of Salma Hayek as Ajak would not only be limited to the Eternals, since the Veracruz woman would be featured in new Marvel Studios productions



With Eternals, Salma Hayek joined the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and everything indicates that the Veracruz woman will continue to be present in the MCU for other projects.

In an interview with Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk, Salma Hayek confirmed that in addition to Eternals, her name will be linked to other Marvel Studios productions, which would integrate phase four of the MCU.

“I signed multiple contracts for multiple movies! That doesn’t mean they gon ‘keep me in them”.

The Mexican actress recounted her experience of working with Marvel Studios, where confidentiality for the projects but although it was a subject that was difficult at first, in the end it was a unique experience working on a Marvel movie

“It was quite fun, it’s so extreme! At first, he was like, ‘What ?!’ But then it was fun. It was fun being part of this secret society that you have to protect without fear, you know?”.

In addition to Salma Hayek, other Mexican actors such as Tenoch Huerta and Tony Dalton are in the ranks of Marvel Studios, and their most recent addition would be Gael García Bernal, who would play Werewolf by Night.

Eternals has a cast consisting of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kit Harrington as Black Knight, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Under the direction of the brand new Oscar winner, Chloe Zhao, Eternals is now available in theaters in Mexico and the world.

Source: Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk

