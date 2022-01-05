Sales of plug-in hybrid cars in Spain grow by 85.38% in 2021

In the month of December 2021, sales of plug-in hybrid cars in Spain have suffered a great bump with a fall of 25.67% when only 4,832 registrations were registered. However, the year 2021 closed with 43,310 units sold, which represents a strong rise of 85.38%.

The plug-in hybrid car has seen a strong boost throughout the year that we have just left behind. This exciting technology offers the best of both worlds. The freedom of a combustion car with fully electric mobility. The arrival of new models has made it possible to enrich the offer, something that, logically, has been transferred to the sales figures.

The plug-in hybrid car sales in Spain have reached the 4,832 units in December 2021. A result that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a 25.67% drop. The stock crisis in the dealerships has weighed down the registrations in the final stretch of the year. The market share of the plug-in hybrid vehicle is 4.89%.

DS 7 Crossback E-Tense is once again among the best-selling plug-in hybrids

Despite the crash in December, overall it has been a good year for all-in-one technology. In the period between January and December, new plug-in hybrid car registrations totaled 43,310 units, 85.38% more

compared to 2020.

As regards plug-in hybrid passenger car registrations, there is hardly any variation from the data already described. And it is logical that this should be the case, since practically all plug-in hybrid vehicles marketed in Spain are passenger cars. In December, 4,819 plug-in hybrid passenger cars were counted, 25.79% less than in the same month of 2020. 2021 closed with 43,221 plug-in hybrid passenger cars sold, 85.47% compared to the previous year.

Peugeot 3008, the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Spain in December 2021

What have been the most outstanding models? The ranking of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Spain during December it presents interesting changes and novelties compared to previous months. Now, in what there is no news, it is in the model that leads this category. The Peugeot 3008 gets a clear victory and, therefore, repeat at the top of the table.

The best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Spain in December 2021

Ranking Model Sales Dec’21 one Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 429 two Volvo XC40 282 3 Mercedes GLC 279 4 Mercedes A Class 215 5 DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 215

The second position is for the Volvo XC40 which improves compared to previous months and returns to the Top 5. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Mercedes GLC, which stands out for its perseverance. At the gates of the podium the Mercedes A-Class has remained and, occupying the fifth position, the DS 7 Crossback bursts in, whose range has been enriched with interesting special and / or limited editions.

On the other hand, and at this point, it should be noted which has been the most prominent plug-in hybrid in this year that has recently ended. The Peugeot 3008 was the best-selling plug-in hybrid in Spain in 2021. You have won a landslide victory.