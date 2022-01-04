In December 2021, electric car sales in Spain totaled 4,203 registered units. This volume of units sold, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a fall of 9.38%. The registrations of electric vehicles closed the year 2021 with a rise of 37.76%.

The electric car continues to gain popularity among Spanish drivers. Despite the drop suffered in the last month of the year, electric vehicle registrations closed a year full of extraordinary results. In December 2021 the electric car sales in Spain they accounted for 4,203 units, which represents a 9.38% drop if compared with the result obtained in the same period of the previous year.

At the moment the market share of the electric vehicle in the Spanish territory is 4.25%. Despite this decline, the accumulated figures are very good. In the period between the months of January and December 2021, new electric car registrations totaled 27,769 units, 37.76% more compared to 2020.

Video test of the Tesla Model 3, the best-selling electric car in Spain in December 2021

The 100% electric passenger car registrations They present a behavior similar to that described previously. And, the vast majority of electric vehicles sold in Spain are passenger cars. In December, 3,503 electric passenger cars were marketed, 18.99% less than in the same month of 2020. And throughout 2021, 23,686 electric passenger cars were registered, 32.14% more than in the previous year.

Tesla Model 3, the best-selling electric car in Spain in 2021

What have been the most popular models? The Top 5 best-selling electric cars

With which the year 2021 has closed, it presents some new features compared to previous editions of this monthly list. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that he leads. The Tesla Model 3 has obtained a new victory. In addition, and as if this monthly victory were not enough, the Model 3 has been the best-selling electric in 2021. It dominated the accumulated ranking.

The best-selling electric cars in Spain in December 2021

Ranking Model Sales Dec’21 one Tesla Model 3 433 two Dacia spring 337 3 Renault ZOE 295 4 KIA e-Niro 204 5 MINI Cooper SE 163

The MINI Cooper SE has been among the best-selling electric cars in Spain in December 2021

The second position went to the Dacia Spring and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Renault ZOE. By the way, let’s remember that the ZOE was the best-selling electric in 2020. This year it had to settle for the third position. The KIA e-Niro has remained at the gates of the podium. In fifth place the MINI Cooper SE slipped. One of the most notable absences has been that of the Peugeot e-208.