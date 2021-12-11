It’s been a couple of weeks since we’ve left the Black friday 2021, which has been held as usual on the last Friday of September. Well, the normal thing is that these offers are only active that day, or at most the week before, but there are other products that keep these prices for several weeks, such as these mobiles.
And it is that we do not always guarantee the cheapest price exclusively on the day of the Black friday, but they are extended for a few more days, and that is why today we review those mobiles that you can still buy at the price we found them that day.
Take advantage of the Black Friday price
During these days we have seen many phones on sale as never before, and although that is the best opportunity to buy a mobile throughout the year, there are still traces of those promotions, which in some cases even extend until Christmas. This is the case of one of the best-selling mobiles during this Black Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A02s. This is one of the most basic Korean models, but at this price it is certainly one of the most interesting that most users can buy.
This offers us a 6.5-inch screen, with HD + resolution and drop-shaped notch. It has a Snapdragon 450 processor, as well as a triple camera, with a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
While in front it has another 5 megapixel camera. The battery of this phone is 5000mAh, and the fast charge of 15W. And best of all, we can buy it for only 111 euros, which for a Samsung mobile is quite a bargain, a phone that is also being updated to Android 11.
Another phone that is just as cheap as on Black Friday is the Realme GT Master Edition. A premium mid-range phone that offers us a 6.43-inch screen, with Full HD resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its processor is a Snapdragon 778G with 5G connectivity.
It has a triple camera with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro. And in front it has a large 32 megapixel sensor. The battery stands out because it charges in just 33 minutes, thanks to its fast charge of 65W. A high-level mobile that only costs us 269 euros.
The Redmi Note 10S It is another one of those mobiles that we can buy very discounted, since it is still available for only 199 euros, so it is a really attractive mobile. This offers us a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, a processor Helio G95 by MediaTekas well as a quad camera.
With a 64 megapixel sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro or a 2 megapixel depth one. In addition, its 5000mAh battery charges quickly thanks to the 33W charge.
Finally, the Xiaomi Mi 11T continues at a price that we already saw during Black Friday, since it has a cost of 449 euros, with 50 euros compared to its initial price. This is a good discount if we take into account that it is a mobile that has recently arrived on the market.
This offers us a 120Hz AMOLED display, with a size of 6.67 inches and Full HD + resolution. Its processor is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 with 5G. And its camera is triple, it has three sensors, one of 108 megapixels, ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels and 5 megapixel telephoto. Finally your battery charges in just 36 minutes thanks to the 67W load.