And it is that we do not always guarantee the cheapest price exclusively on the day of the Black friday, but they are extended for a few more days, and that is why today we review those mobiles that you can still buy at the price we found them that day.

Take advantage of the Black Friday price

During these days we have seen many phones on sale as never before, and although that is the best opportunity to buy a mobile throughout the year, there are still traces of those promotions, which in some cases even extend until Christmas. This is the case of one of the best-selling mobiles during this Black Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A02s. This is one of the most basic Korean models, but at this price it is certainly one of the most interesting that most users can buy.

This offers us a 6.5-inch screen, with HD + resolution and drop-shaped notch. It has a Snapdragon 450 processor, as well as a triple camera, with a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.