Sakurai suggests that she would no longer work on the next Smash.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate it was a game that received a lot of support and content throughout its entire life cycle. Masahiro Sakurai, Director of the project, he invested very good hours of his life in its development, and now that his latest update has arrived, it is time to talk about the future of the saga.

Talking with IGN, Sakurai said that “it is not among his plans to launch a new Smash“, And even if Nintendo proposed the idea, the Japanese executive should think twice before committing.

“When you say ‘go back to the franchise,’ it looks like there is going to be another Super Smash Bros. title, but currently, there are no such plans. It would be better not to assume that there will always be a new one. If we try to keep things fresh by switching to a different genre or changing the direction a lot, then this is no longer a Super Smash Bros game. I can’t deny that making this title so expansive made it a difficult act to follow. “

Previously, Sakurai He had already mentioned something similar, stating that the chances of having a new Smash soon are somewhat low. We don’t know exactly what the future holds for this legendary developer, but we wish him luck in whatever he decides to do.

Editor’s note: Let’s remember that Sakurai at some point in his career said that, as much as he liked working on Smash, he also wanted to focus on another game. Now that Ultimate is finished, it might be a good opportunity for the Japanese creative to seek new adventures.

Via: IGN